Jackson, Timpson help No. 16 FSU women beat N. Florida 78-50

The Associated Press

November 9, 2021, 10:02 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Bianca Jackson scored 13 points, freshman Makayla Timpson added 10 in her collegiate debut and No. 16 Florida State beat North Florida 78-50 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Morgan Jones added eight points, 10 rebounds and four assists and Valencia Myers had nine points and eight rebounds for Florida State.

Timpson’s layup amid a 13-0 run gave the Seminoles a 10-point lead late in the first quarter and they scored 13 straight points in the second to make it 33-12 with 3:10 left in the half.

Tiffany Tolbert, Jazz Bond and Rhetta Moore each scored 10 points for North Florida.

FSU scored 22 points off 23 Ospreys turnovers, outrebounded them 48-32 and built a 40-16 advantage in points in the paint.

Longtime Florida State coach Sue Semrau returned after she took a leave of absence last season to be with her mother as she recovered from ovarian cancer.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

