Jackson St. plays Marshall

Jackson State (0-3) vs. Marshall (2-1) Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State and…

Jackson State (0-3) vs. Marshall (2-1)

Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State and Marshall look to bounce back from losses. Jackson State came up short in a 77-64 game at California Baptist on Tuesday. Marshall lost 67-65 loss at home to Campbell on Thursday.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Taevion Kinsey, Andrew Taylor and Darius George have collectively accounted for 53 percent of Marshall’s scoring this season. For Jackson State, Jayveous McKinnis, Isaiah Williams and Jonas James III have combined to score 53 percent of the team’s points this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Taylor has had his hand in 41 percent of all Marshall field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 14 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Jackson State has scored 59.7 points per game and allowed 72.7 over its three-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Marshall is ranked first in the CUSA with an average of 77.3 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.