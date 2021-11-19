CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Jackson St. plays Marshall

Jackson St. plays Marshall

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 5:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Jackson State (0-3) vs. Marshall (2-1)

Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State and Marshall look to bounce back from losses. Jackson State came up short in a 77-64 game at California Baptist on Tuesday. Marshall lost 67-65 loss at home to Campbell on Thursday.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Taevion Kinsey, Andrew Taylor and Darius George have collectively accounted for 53 percent of Marshall’s scoring this season. For Jackson State, Jayveous McKinnis, Isaiah Williams and Jonas James III have combined to score 53 percent of the team’s points this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Taylor has had his hand in 41 percent of all Marshall field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 14 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Jackson State has scored 59.7 points per game and allowed 72.7 over its three-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Marshall is ranked first in the CUSA with an average of 77.3 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up