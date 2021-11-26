Jackson St. pays visit to La.-Lafeyette

Jackson State (0-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (3-2) Cajun Dome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8:05 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State and Louisiana-Lafayette…

Jackson State (0-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (3-2)

Cajun Dome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State and Louisiana-Lafayette look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of tough road losses this past Tuesday. Louisiana-Lafayette lost 93-79 to Marshall, while Jackson State fell 70-35 at Indiana.

STEPPING UP: Louisiana-Lafayette’s Jordan Brown has averaged 12.8 points and 7.2 rebounds while Theo Akwuba has put up 10 points and 8.8 rebounds. For the Tigers, Jayveous McKinnis has averaged 11.4 points, 10 rebounds and 2.4 blocks while Ken Evans Jr. has put up 5.8 points and 4.6 rebounds.MIGHTY MCKINNIS: Across five appearances this season, Jackson State’s McKinnis has shot 51.1 percent.

STREAK STATS: Jackson State has scored 56 points per game and allowed 73.6 over its five-game road losing streak.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cajuns. Louisiana-Lafayette has 31 assists on 67 field goals (46.3 percent) over its past three matchups while Jackson State has assists on 39 of 63 field goals (61.9 percent) during its past three games.

GET OUT AND RUN: The opportunistic Louisiana-Lafayette offense has averaged 76.4 possessions per game this season, ranking the Ragin’ Cajuns 15th nationally. Jackson State has not been as uptempo as the Ragin’ Cajuns and is averaging only 67.5 possessions per game (ranked 262nd).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.