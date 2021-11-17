Jackson Davis scores 18 as Indiana battles past St. John’s

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 18 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked two shots as Indiana fended off…

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 18 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked two shots as Indiana fended off a relentless charge by St. John’s 76-74 Wednesday night in the Gavitt Games, a series pitting the Big Ten against the Big East.

The Red Storm (2-1) were visiting Indiana’s Assembly Hall for the first time in 29 years and made it memorable, remorselessly whittling a 14-point first-half deficit down to a chance to win at the buzzer.

Julian Champagnie scored 32 points for St. John’s, 22 in the second-half comeback, but his 3-pointer for the game didn’t fall and the Hoosiers Jordan Geronimo controlled the rebound as time expired.

Race Thompson added 15 points with four steals for Indiana (3-0), Miller Kopp scored 12 and blocked three shots while Tamar Bates added 11 points off the bench.

Stef Smith added 16 points and three steals for the Red Storm while Posh Alexander scored 10 points, made six assists with six rebounds and two steals.

Alexander drew St. John’s into a 56-56 tie with 8:49 to go and the Red Storm came within one point four times in the last four minutes.

Indiana had an answer each time.

