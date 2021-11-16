CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Boosters for all adults? | Va. libraries offer free rapid tests | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Latest vaccine rates
Ivy-Curry scores 27 to carry UTSA over Denver 78-64

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 11:23 PM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jordan Ivy-Curry had a career-high 27 points as UTSA beat Denver 78-64 on Tuesday night.

Jacob Germany had 17 points for UTSA (2-2). Dhieu Deing added 11 points.

Jordan Johnson had 19 points for the Pioneers (2-2). KJ Hunt added 14 points.

