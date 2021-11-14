IUPUI plays Denver

Denver (1-1) vs. IUPUI (0-2) UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Denver and IUPUI look…

Denver (1-1) vs. IUPUI (0-2)

UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver and IUPUI look to bounce back from losses. Each program is coming off of a loss in their last game. IUPUI lost 60-40 on the road to Evansville on Thursday, while Denver came up short in a 72-71 game at home to Ottawa (AZ) on Friday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: IUPUI’s B.J. Maxwell has averaged 11 points and five rebounds while Bakari LaStrap has put up seven points. For the Pioneers, KJ Hunt has averaged 20 points and 4.5 rebounds while Jordan Johnson has put up 12 points, four assists and 2.5 steals.HOT HUNT: Hunt has connected on 37.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Denver has scored 69.5 points while allowing 68.5 points over its last five games. IUPUI has managed 43.5 points and given up 58 over its last five.

