IUPUI goes for first win vs Spalding

Spalding vs. IUPUI (0-5)

Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The IUPUI Jaguars will be taking on the Golden Eagles of NAIA program Spalding. IUPUI lost 60-57 on the road against UTSA in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: B.J. Maxwell has averaged 12.6 points and 5.6 rebounds this year for IUPUI. Complementing Maxwell is Nathan McClure, who is averaging 5.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.B.J. BEYOND THE ARC: Through five games, IUPUI’s B.J. Maxwell has connected on 25 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 80 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: IUPUI went 1-0 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Jaguars scored 69 points per matchup across those one games.

