Iowa State women top Charlotte 75-59 in Gulf Coast Showcase

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 7:05 PM

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Ashley Joens poured in 27 points and snagged 15 rebounds and No. 13 Iowa State jumped out to a big lead and cruised to a 75-59 victory over Charlotte in Friday’s first round of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Joens sank 5 of 11 shots from 3-point range for the Cyclones (5-0). Joens scored seven in the first quarter to help Iowa State grab a 26-9 lead and never look back.

Morgan Kane added 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting. Emily Ryan contributed 12 points and five assists. Aubrey Joens finished with 10 rebounds as the Cyclones won the battle of the boards 45-22 in the first meeting between the schools.

Octavia Jett-Wilson paced Charlotte (1-4) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Mikayla Boykin added 15 points, while Molina Williams scored 11.

Iowa State came into the game averaging 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest — third in the nation — but the Cyclones made just 7 of 26 against Charlotte (26.9%), while shooting 40% overall.

It was the fourth straight loss for the 49ers, who were trying to beat a ranked opponent for the first time since a 74-70 win over No. 13 DePaul in 2004.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

