Iowa State plays Alabama St.

Alabama State (0-3) vs. Iowa State (2-0)

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State pays visit to Iowa State in an early season matchup. Alabama State came up short in a 78-60 game at Missouri State on Saturday. Iowa State is coming off a 60-50 win at home against Oregon State on Friday.

STEPPING UP: The Hornets are led by Trace Young and Juan Reyna. Young is averaging 11.7 points and 4.3 rebounds while Reyna is putting up 12 points per game. The Cyclones have been anchored by seniors Gabe Kalscheur and Izaiah Brockington, who have combined to score 31 points per outing.TERRIFIC TRACE: Young has connected on 31.3 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 16 over his last three games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Alabama State has scored 68.7 points per game and allowed 82.7 over its three-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa State is rated second in the Big 12 with an average of 76.9 possessions per game.

