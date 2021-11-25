Iowa puts streak on line vs Portland St.

Portland State (2-2) vs. Iowa (5-0) Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Iowa looks for…

Portland State (2-2) vs. Iowa (5-0)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa looks for its sixth straight victory of the season as it battles Portland State. Portland State came up short in a 69-54 game to Portland on Tuesday. Iowa is coming off a 109-61 win over Western Michigan on Monday.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Portland State’s James Jean-Marie, Khalid Thomas and Ezekiel Alley have combined to account for 40 percent of all Vikings scoring this season.MIGHTY MURRAY: Keegan Murray has connected on 40 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 20 over his last five games. He’s also converted 88.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Iowa has scored 99.6 points per game and allowed 68.4 over its five-game home winning streak.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hawkeyes have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Vikings. Iowa has an assist on 63 of 99 field goals (63.6 percent) over its past three games while Portland State has assists on 56 of 101 field goals (55.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa is ranked first in Division I with an average of 99.6 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.