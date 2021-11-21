Iowa plays W. Michigan

Western Michigan (1-2) vs. Iowa (4-0) Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan faces…

Western Michigan (1-2) vs. Iowa (4-0)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan faces Iowa in an early season matchup. Each team last played on Thursday. Iowa won over Alabama State 108-82, while Western Michigan fell 80-63 to Saginaw Valley State.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Iowa’s Keegan Murray has averaged 25.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks while Kris Murray has put up 9.8 points and five rebounds. For the Broncos, Lamar Norman Jr. has averaged 17.7 points while Markeese Hastings has put up 8.7 points and 7.3 rebounds.LEAPING FOR LAMAR: Norman has connected on 48.1 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 27 over the last three games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Iowa has scored 97.3 points per game and allowed 70.3 over its four-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The Iowa offense has recorded a turnover on only 11.9 percent of its possessions, which is the fourth-lowest rate in the country. The Western Michigan defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 328th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.