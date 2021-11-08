CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Iona welcomes App State in 2021-22 season opener

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:16 PM

App State (0-0) vs. Iona (0-0)

Hynes Athletics Center, New Rochelle, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona begins the season by hosting the App State Mountaineers. App State went 17-12 last year, while Iona ended up 12-6.

DID YOU KNOW: App State went 2-4 against non-conference programs last season. In those six games, the Mountaineers gave up 66 points per game while scoring 60.3 per outing. Iona went 2-3 in non-conference play, averaging 71.6 points and giving up 75.2 per game in the process.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

