Iona takes on Liberty

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 5:30 PM

Iona (3-0) vs. Liberty (1-1)

HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona faces Liberty in an early season matchup. Iona beat Hofstra by eight at home on Tuesday, while Liberty is coming off of a 74-58 loss on the road on Monday against LSU.

SENIOR STUDS: Liberty’s Darius McGhee, Keegan McDowell and Blake Preston have collectively scored 54 percent of all Flames points this season.TERRIFIC TYSON: Tyson Jolly has connected on 44.4 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 9 over the last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Liberty has held opposing teams to 49 points per game this year, the fourth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

