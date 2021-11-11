Iona faces Harvard

Harvard (1-0) vs. Iona (1-0) Hynes Athletics Center, New Rochelle, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Harvard and…

Listen now to WTOP News

Harvard (1-0) vs. Iona (1-0)

Hynes Athletics Center, New Rochelle, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard and Iona both look to put winning streaks together .

DID YOU KNOW: Iona went 2-3 in non-conference play, averaging 71.6 points and allowing 75.2 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.