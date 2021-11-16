CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
Ings lifts Norfolk St. over William & Mary 91-74

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 11:54 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Christian Ings had a career-high 31 points as Norfolk State defeated William & Mary 91-74 on Tuesday night.

Ings hit 12 of 15 shots.

Daryl Anderson had 11 points for Norfolk State (4-0), which earned its fourth straight win to open the season. Joe Bryant Jr. added 11 points, six rebounds and six assists. Nyzaiah Chambers had 11 points.

Yuri Covington had 14 points for the Tribe (0-3). Ben Wight added 11 points and seven rebounds. Tyler Rice had 10 points. Brandon Carroll had a career-high five blocks plus 10 points.

Connor Kochera, who was second on the Tribe in scoring entering the contest with 11 points per game, shot only 17% in the game (1 of 6).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

