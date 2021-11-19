CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Indiana St., OU meet…

Indiana St., OU meet in Conway

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Oklahoma (3-0) vs. Indiana State (3-1)

Myrtle Beach Invitational , HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma and Indiana State will take the floor in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Indiana State earned a 77-36 win over Old Dominion in its most recent game, while Oklahoma got a 79-74 win against East Carolina in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Oklahoma has benefited heavily from its seniors. Tanner Groves, Umoja Gibson, Elijah Harkless and Jordan Goldwire have collectively accounted for 52 percent of all Sooners points this season.GIFTED GROVES: Groves has connected on 41.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 12 over his last three games. He’s also made 71.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Oklahoma as a team has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Big 12 teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

BREAKING: DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

USPS regulator hiring chief data officer to optimize performance

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

GSA says vast majority of contractors agree to implement vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up