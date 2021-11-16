CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 'Is it Normal Yet' podcast: Disability During COVID-19 | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Montgomery Co. mask mandate back soon | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Indiana goes up against…

Indiana goes up against St. John’s

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

St. John’s (2-0) vs. Indiana (2-0)

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s and Indiana both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams are coming off of blowout home victories in their last game. Indiana earned an 85-49 win over Northern Illinois on Friday, while St. John’s won easily 91-70 over St. Peter’s on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Indiana’s Xavier Johnson, Race Thompson and Rob Phinisee have collectively scored 37 percent of all Hoosiers points this season.JUMPING FOR JULIAN: Julian Champagnie has connected on 46.7 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

STINGY DEFENSE: Indiana has held opposing teams to 30.9 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

DISA intends to incorporate post-CAC MFA solutions into Thunderdome

Upcoming customer experience executive order underscores Biden's equity goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up