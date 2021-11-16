Indiana goes up against St. John’s

St. John’s (2-0) vs. Indiana (2-0) Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s…

St. John’s (2-0) vs. Indiana (2-0)

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s and Indiana both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams are coming off of blowout home victories in their last game. Indiana earned an 85-49 win over Northern Illinois on Friday, while St. John’s won easily 91-70 over St. Peter’s on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Indiana’s Xavier Johnson, Race Thompson and Rob Phinisee have collectively scored 37 percent of all Hoosiers points this season.JUMPING FOR JULIAN: Julian Champagnie has connected on 46.7 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

STINGY DEFENSE: Indiana has held opposing teams to 30.9 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

