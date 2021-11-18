Incarnate Word plays Texas Tech

Incarnate Word (0-3) vs. Texas Tech (3-0) South Padre Island Convention Center, South Padre Island, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Incarnate Word (0-3) vs. Texas Tech (3-0)

South Padre Island Convention Center, South Padre Island, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word takes on Texas Tech in an early season matchup. Incarnate Word fell 82-78 to Concordia (TX) on Tuesday. Texas Tech is coming off an 84-49 win over Prairie View on Monday.

STEPPING UP: The explosive Josh Morgan is averaging 20.3 points to lead the way for the Cardinals. Robert ”RJ” Glasper is also a big contributor, putting up 11.3 points per game. The Red Raiders have been led by Bryson Williams, who is averaging 18.7 points and 7.7 rebounds.MIGHTY MORGAN: Morgan has connected on 57.9 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 19 over the last three games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas Tech defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 29 percent of all possessions, which is the 16th-highest rate in the country. Incarnate Word has turned the ball over on 26.7 percent of its possessions (ranked 345th among Division I teams).

