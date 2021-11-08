Incarnate Word gets season going against Texas State

Texas State (0-0) vs. Incarnate Word (0-0) Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas State (0-0) vs. Incarnate Word (0-0)

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two in-state rivals will face off as Incarnate Word hosts Texas State in each team’s 2021-22 season opener. Texas State went 18-7 last year, while Incarnate Word ended up 8-14.

A YEAR AGO: Texas State earned the 72-64 win over Incarnate Word when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas State went 5-2 against non-conference schools last season. In those seven games, the Bobcats gave up 64 points per game while scoring 63.1 per contest. Incarnate Word went 0-4 in non-conference play, averaging 62.8 points and giving up 78.3 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.