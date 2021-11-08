CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Incarnate Word gets season…

Incarnate Word gets season going against Texas State

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Texas State (0-0) vs. Incarnate Word (0-0)

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two in-state rivals will face off as Incarnate Word hosts Texas State in each team’s 2021-22 season opener. Texas State went 18-7 last year, while Incarnate Word ended up 8-14.

A YEAR AGO: Texas State earned the 72-64 win over Incarnate Word when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas State went 5-2 against non-conference schools last season. In those seven games, the Bobcats gave up 64 points per game while scoring 63.1 per contest. Incarnate Word went 0-4 in non-conference play, averaging 62.8 points and giving up 78.3 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

DoD makes $6.2B award in do-over of military household goods moving contract

DHA's updated plan to resize Military Health System is similar to pre-pandemic strategy

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up