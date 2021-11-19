CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
Illinois St. squares off against Bucknell

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 6:31 AM

Bucknell (1-2) vs. Illinois State (1-2)

Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell visits Illinois State in an early season matchup. Bucknell beat Rider by seven on Wednesday. Illinois State lost 77-65 to Murray State on Tuesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The electric Antonio Reeves has averaged 26.7 points to lead the way for the Redbirds. Sy Chatman is also a key contributor, producing 17.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and three blocks per game. The Bison are led by Andrew Funk, who is averaging 17.3 points.ACCURATE ANDREW: Funk has connected on 39.3 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 28 over the last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois State has attempted the second-most free throws among all MVC teams. The Redbirds have averaged 24 free throws per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

