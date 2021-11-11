CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Illinois St. plays E. Michigan

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 6:31 AM

Illinois State (1-0) vs. Eastern Michigan (0-1)

Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State pays visit to Eastern Michigan in an early season matchup. Illinois State got past UNC Wilmington by five at home in its last outing. Eastern Michigan lost 68-62 at Indiana in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois State went 2-3 against non-conference programs last season. In those five games, the Redbirds gave up 77.2 points per game while scoring 74.2 per outing. Eastern Michigan went 0-1 in non-conference play, averaging 67 points and giving up 83 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

