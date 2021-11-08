CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Illinois opens 2021-22 season against Jackson St.

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:16 PM

Jackson State (0-0) vs. Illinois (0-0)

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois opens its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Jackson State Tigers. Jackson State went 12-6 last year, while Illinois ended up 24-7.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois held its eight non-conference opponents to an average of just 65.5 points per game last season. The Fighting Illini offense scored 82.8 points per matchup en route to a 5-3 record against competition outside the Big Ten Conference. Jackson State went 0-5 against non-conference teams last season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

