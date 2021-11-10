CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Ike scores 22 to lift Wyoming past Detroit 85-47

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 11:17 PM

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Graham Ike had 22 points as Wyoming easily beat Detroit 85-47 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Hunter Maldonado had 19 points, nine assists and six rebounds for Wyoming. Jeremiah Oden added 14 points. Drake Jeffries had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Antoine Davis had 16 points for the Titans. Madut Akec added 14 points and 13 rebounds.

