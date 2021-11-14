CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Ike scores 21 to lift Wyoming over Ark.-Pine Bluff 85-45

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 7:49 PM

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Graham Ike had 21 points as Wyoming easily defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 85-45 on Sunday.

Jeremiah Oden had 17 points for Wyoming (2-0). Hunter Maldonado added 16 points and six rebounds. Xavier DuSell had 11 points.

The Cowboys have held opponents under 50 points in both wins. The Wyoming defense kept Arkansas-Pine Bluff to 30-percent shooting, the lowest percentage under coach Jeff Linder.

Kylen Milton had 17 points for the Golden Lions (0-3).

Shawn Williams, the Golden Lions leading scorer at 21 point per game, was held to only two points in 1-for-7 shooting.

___

___

