CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC welcomes vaccinated travelers | 'Is it Normal Yet?': Vaccines for kids | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Idaho welcomes Long Beach…

Idaho welcomes Long Beach St. in 2021-22 season opener

The Associated Press

November 9, 2021, 6:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Long Beach State (0-0) vs. Idaho (0-0)

ICCU Arena, Moscow, Idaho; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts Long Beach State in each team’s 2021-22 season opener. Long Beach State went 6-12 last year, while Idaho ended up 1-21.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Beach State went 1-3 against non-conference programs last season. In those four games, the Beach gave up 90.8 points per game while scoring 69.5 per matchup. Idaho went 0-3 in non-conference play, averaging 55 points and giving up 72 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Advisory panel outlines how agencies can meet 'open data by default' goal

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

DHA's updated plan to resize Military Health System is similar to pre-pandemic strategy

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up