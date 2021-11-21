Idaho, Utah Valley meet in San Juan Capistrano

Utah Valley (3-1) vs. Idaho (1-3) , JSerra Pavilion, San Juan Capistrano, California; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah…

Utah Valley (3-1) vs. Idaho (1-3)

, JSerra Pavilion, San Juan Capistrano, California; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley and Idaho will take the floor in a postseason game in San Juan Capistrano. Utah Valley beat Long Beach State by six on Wednesday, while Idaho is coming off of a 109-61 loss to Washington State on Thursday.

LEADING THE WAY: Idaho’s Trevante Anderson has averaged 14.8 points, four rebounds and 4.5 assists while Mikey Dixon has put up 14.8 points. For the Wolverines, Fardaws Aimaq has averaged 24.8 points and 12.5 rebounds while Connor Harding has put up 11.3 points and 4.8 rebounds.ACCURATE ANDERSON: Anderson has connected on 37.5 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 11 over his last three games. He’s also converted 70.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Utah Valley’s Harmon has attempted four 3-pointers and has connected on 25 percent of them.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Vandals have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Wolverines. Idaho has 38 assists on 67 field goals (56.7 percent) across its past three games while Utah Valley has assists on 53 of 94 field goals (56.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah Valley has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 40.5 percent, ranking the Wolverines 20th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Idaho sits at just 21.6 percent (ranked 287th).

