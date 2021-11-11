CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Idaho State visits Pepperdine

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 6:31 AM

Idaho State (1-0) vs. Pepperdine (0-1)

Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine faces Idaho State in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: Idaho State went 0-4 against non-conference programs last season. In those four games, the Bengals gave up 69.3 points per game while scoring 55 per contest. Pepperdine went 5-5 in non-conference play, averaging 76.2 points and giving up 74.7 per game in the process.

