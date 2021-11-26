BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: Black Friday weather looks chilly | OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | High car prices on Black Friday
Hutchins-Everett carries Austin Peay over Howard 69-67

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 7:40 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elijah Hutchins-Everett picked up a loose ball in the key and scored with 2.3 seconds left to lift Austin Peay to a 69-67 win over Howard on Friday.

The Governors were going for a last shot but as the play initiated, the phone guard lost the handle as he drove past the foul line. Hutchins-Everett dug out the loose ball, spun and laid it it.

Hutchins-Everett had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Cameron Copeland had 16 points and seven steals for Austin Peay (3-2). Tariq Silver added 14 points. Caleb Stone-Carrawell had 10 points and six assists.

Tai Bibbs had 12 points for the Bison (4-3). Kyle Foster added 12 points. Elijah Hawkins had 11 points and five steals.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

