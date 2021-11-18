CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Advice for coping with grief | Mask policies at DC stores | Etiquette on Thanksgiving invitations, vaccines | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Horchler leads Providence over…

Horchler leads Providence over New Hampshire 69-58

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 8:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Noah Horchler had 10 points and 12 rebounds to lift Providence to a 69-58 win over New Hampshire on Thursday night.

Aljami Durham had 19 points for Providence, which won its fourth consecutive game to open the season. Nate Watson added 17 points. Justin Minaya had 10 rebounds.

Qon Murphy had 15 points for the Wildcats (1-2). Nick Guadarrama added 13 points. Blondeau Tchoukuiegno had seven assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Vacancies persist after BLM relocation drove experienced, diverse employees from agency, GAO finds

Military's new household goods contractor plans tech infusion to 'transform' moving process

Congressional oversight leaders ask for GAO review of FBI whistleblower protections

GSA previews major upcoming GWACs, new Services MAC

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up