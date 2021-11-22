Holy Cross takes on Mount Saint Vincent

Mount Saint Vincent vs. Holy Cross (1-4) Hart Recreation Center, Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Holy…

Mount Saint Vincent vs. Holy Cross (1-4)

Hart Recreation Center, Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Holy Cross Crusaders will be taking on the Dolphins of Division III Mount Saint Vincent. Holy Cross lost 78-62 to Bryant in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Kyrell Luc has averaged 14.6 points this year for Holy Cross. Judson Martindale is also a key contributor, with 12 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.LEADING LUC: Luc has connected on 50 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 9 over the last three games. He’s also made 64.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

