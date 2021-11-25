Holy Cross hosts New Hampshire

New Hampshire (2-2) vs. Holy Cross (2-4) Hart Recreation Center, Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire…

New Hampshire (2-2) vs. Holy Cross (2-4)

Hart Recreation Center, Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire and Holy Cross both look to put winning streaks together . Each program is coming off of a big home victory in their last game. Holy Cross earned a 95-52 win over Mount Saint Vincent on Wednesday, while New Hampshire won 84-69 over Quinnipiac on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERS: Holy Cross’ Judson Martindale has averaged 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds while Kyrell Luc has put up 12.7 points. For the Wildcats, Jayden Martinez has averaged 20.3 points and 8.8 rebounds while Nick Guadarrama has put up 12.3 points and 4.8 rebounds.MIGHTY MARTINEZ: Martinez has connected on 41.2 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 16 over the last three games. He’s also made 71.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Crusaders. Holy Cross has 30 assists on 75 field goals (40 percent) over its past three contests while New Hampshire has assists on 34 of 74 field goals (45.9 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent New Hampshire offense has turned the ball over on 9.3 percent of its possessions, the best mark in Division I. 24.5 percent of all Holy Cross possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Crusaders are ranked 334th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.