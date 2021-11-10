CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Holden carries Towson over Albany 77-56

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 12:15 AM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Cam Holden had 15 points and 11 rebounds to carry Towson to a 77-56 win over Albany on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Terry Nolan Jr. had 17 points for Towson. Jason Gibson added 14 points. Antonio Rizzuto had 11 points.

De’Vondre Perry had 11 points for the Great Danes.

