CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. pharmacy gives wrong COVID-19 dosage to kids | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Can at-home COVID-19 tests make holidays safer? | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Hofstra goes up against Duquesne

Hofstra goes up against Duquesne

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Hofstra (0-1) vs. Duquesne (1-0)

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse, Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne plays Hofstra in an early season matchup. Hofstra fell 83-75 in overtime at Houston in its last outing. Duquesne is coming off a 73-61 home win over Rider in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Hofstra went 4-3 against non-conference programs last season. In those seven games, the Pride gave up 73.3 points per game while scoring 73.7 per outing. Duquesne went 1-1 in non-conference play, averaging 73.5 points and allowing 72 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

CMMC 2.0 could take as long as two years to come online

Obituary: Alan Paller

USPS outlines $8B infrastructure investment in 2022 as sign of 'bright future'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up