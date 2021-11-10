CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Hodge scores 21 to lead James Madison past Carlow 135-40

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 10:02 PM

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Jalen Hodge had 21 points as James Madison rolled past Carlow 135-40 on Wednesday night in the Dukes’ season opener.

Charles Falden had 17 points, Julien Wooden added 16 points and five assists for James Madison. Alonzo Sule had 15 points and eight rebounds. Justin Amadi had a career-high 15 rebounds plus 15 points.

Marcus Millien had 17 points for the Celtics.

