CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Mobile clinic at Pr. George's schools | Grant for future DC restaurants | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Hillmon, No. 11 Michigan…

Hillmon, No. 11 Michigan women beat IUPUI 67-62 in OT

The Associated Press

November 9, 2021, 9:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 30 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, Leigha Brown added 18 points and No. 11 Michigan held off IUPUI for a 67-62 overtime win on Tuesday night.

Hillmon, the consensus Big Ten player of the year last season, scored five points in a 7-0 run to open the extra period and Michigan held on from there.

Brown hit a 3-pointer, made a layup, and converted a three-point play in a 12-2 run to close the second quarter that made it 32-24 at halftime and gave the Wolverines the lead for good.

Rachel McLimore had 21 points, Macee Williams added 17 and Anna Mortag scored 10 for IUPUI.

The Jaguars trailed by as many as 13 points in the third quarter and trailed 54-45 midway through the fourth. McLimore scored eight points and Williams five during a 13-4 run to close regulation and force overtime.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

SSA employees will begin new telework schedules, reopen offices in early January

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

Governmentwide chat, calendar collaboration tools coming in 2022

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up