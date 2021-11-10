CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » High Point opens with…

High Point opens with 108-59 victory over Shenandoah

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 12:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — John-Michael Wright scored 23 points as High Point easily beat Shenandoah 108-59 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Zach Austin added 20 points for the Panthers. Austin also had nine rebounds and four blocks.

Bryson Childress had 14 points for High Point. Jaden House added 12 points and six rebounds.

Zach Riddle had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Hornets. Jaylen Williams added six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

Bureau of the Fiscal Service lowers grant reporting burden through blockchain

SSA employees will begin new telework schedules, reopen offices in early January

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up