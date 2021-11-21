High Point meets Ga. State in early-season battle

High Point (2-2) vs. Georgia State (3-1) Legends Classic-Subregional , Qubein Center, High Point, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

High Point (2-2) vs. Georgia State (3-1)

Legends Classic-Subregional , Qubein Center, High Point, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point and Georgia State are set to face off in a postseason game at the Qubein Center. Georgia State earned a 77-59 win over William & Mary in its most recent game, while High Point won 73-63 against Howard in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Georgia State’s Kane Williams, Justin Roberts and Nelson Phillips have collectively accounted for 48 percent of all Panthers points this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: John-Michael Wright has directly created 53 percent of all High Point field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 20 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: Georgia State has recently created buckets via assists more often than High Point. Georgia State has an assist on 41 of 89 field goals (46.1 percent) over its previous three outings while High Point has assists on 31 of 68 field goals (45.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Georgia State defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 26.6 percent of all possessions, the 30th-best rate among Division I teams. High Point has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.3 percent through four games (ranking the Panthers 281st).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.