High Point begins season against Shenandoah

Shenandoah vs. High Point (0-0) Qubein Center, High Point, North Carolina; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The High Point…

Shenandoah vs. High Point (0-0)

Qubein Center, High Point, North Carolina; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The High Point Panthers will be taking on the Hornets of Division III Shenandoah. High Point went 9-15 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: High Point went 2-3 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Panthers scored 74.2 points per matchup in those five contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.