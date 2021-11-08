CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
High Point begins season against Shenandoah

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:31 PM

Shenandoah vs. High Point (0-0)

Qubein Center, High Point, North Carolina; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The High Point Panthers will be taking on the Hornets of Division III Shenandoah. High Point went 9-15 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: High Point went 2-3 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Panthers scored 74.2 points per matchup in those five contests.

