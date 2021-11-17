CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. wants more kids' vaccines for clinics | DC Health changes reporting metrics | WH says 10% of kids vaccinated | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Hermosa's double-double leads No.…

Hermosa’s double-double leads No. 18 GT women past ETSU

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 9:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Nerea Hermosa scored 10 of her 17 points in the first quarter to spark No. 18 Georgia Tech to a 65-42 win over East Tennessee State on Wednesday.

Lorela Cubaj, fresh off of joining the 1,000 point club in the previous game, added 12 points. Hermosa grabbed 10 rebounds and Cubaj nine to help the Yellow Jackets to a 48-30 rebounding advantage and a difference of 22-8 on points in the paint.

Georgia Tech (4-0) scored the first 13 points of the game, four by Hermosa. It was 28-13 after one quarter and 36-18 at the half.

The Buccaneers (1-3) made a little run in the third quarter to get within 11 but Sarah Bates hit a 3-pointer and Cubaj had a layup and it was 52-36 entering the fourth.

After getting within 11, ETSU missed eight straight shots and closed the game going 1 of 16.

Jaila Roberts scored 11 points for ETSU. The Buccaneers shot 19% in the second half, 23% for the game.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM will allow same-sex spouses of deceased federal employees a chance to apply for survivor benefits

Coast Guard prioritizing climate change resiliency, workforce in infrastructure investments

Agency evaluation offices reviewing equity in pandemic spending and recovery

Congressional oversight leaders ask for GAO review of FBI whistleblower protections

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up