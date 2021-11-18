CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Henry leads Indiana State…

Henry leads Indiana State past Old Dominion 77-36

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 11:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Cameron Henry tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds to lead Indiana State to a 77-36 romp over Old Dominion in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday night.

Cooper Neese topped the Sycamores (3-1) with 17 points. Zach Hobbs added 15 points, while Micah Thomas scored 14.

Jaylin Hunter had seven points and seven rebounds to pace the Monarchs (2-2), but he made just 2 of 11 shots. Mekhi Long added nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden aims to limit turnover among federal contract workers

GSA previews major upcoming GWACs, new Services MAC

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

Military's new household goods contractor plans tech infusion to 'transform' moving process

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up