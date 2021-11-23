THANKSGIVING NEWS: Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Vaccines making Thanksgiving easier | Thanksgiving travel returns | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Hawkins scores 16 to lead Norfolk St. over Regent 95-20

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 9:56 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jalen Hawkins had 16 points off the bench to lift Norfolk State to a 95-20 win over Regent on Tuesday night.

Dana Tate Jr. had 13 points for Norfolk State (6-1), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Joe Bryant Jr. added 13 points and six assists. Daryl Anderson had 10 points.

Joakim Marie-Joseph had 8 points for the Royals.

