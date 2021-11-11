CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Hawaii squares off against…

Hawaii squares off against N. Colorado

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Northern Colorado (1-0) vs. Hawaii (1-0)

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado and Hawaii both look to put winning streaks together . Northern Colorado snuck past Pacific by two points in its last outing. Hawaii is coming off a 97-67 home win over Hawaii-Hilo in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Colorado went 1-2 against non-conference teams last season. In those three games, the Bears gave up 73 points per game while scoring 59.3 per outing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

Probe finds Trump officials repeatedly violated Hatch Act

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up