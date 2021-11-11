Hawaii squares off against N. Colorado

Northern Colorado (1-0) vs. Hawaii (1-0) SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern…

Northern Colorado (1-0) vs. Hawaii (1-0)

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado and Hawaii both look to put winning streaks together . Northern Colorado snuck past Pacific by two points in its last outing. Hawaii is coming off a 97-67 home win over Hawaii-Hilo in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Colorado went 1-2 against non-conference teams last season. In those three games, the Bears gave up 73 points per game while scoring 59.3 per outing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.