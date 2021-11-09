CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC welcomes vaccinated travelers | 'Is it Normal Yet?': Vaccines for kids | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
Hawaii begins season against Hawaii-Hilo

The Associated Press

November 9, 2021, 6:32 AM

Hawaii-Hilo vs. Hawaii (0-0)

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are set to battle the Vulcans of Division II Hawaii-Hilo. Hawaii went 11-10 last year.

A YEAR AGO: Hawaii put up 89 and came away with a 23-point win over Hawaii-Hilo when these two teams met a year ago.

