Hartford takes on Campbell

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 3:31 PM

Hartford (0-1) vs. Campbell (1-0)

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center, Buies Creek, North Carolina; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell goes up against Hartford in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: Hartford went 3-3 against non-conference programs last season. In those six games, the Hawks gave up 69.2 points per game while scoring 63 per contest. Campbell went 2-3 in non-conference play, averaging 64.8 points and giving up 72.2 per game in the process.

