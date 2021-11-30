Hartford hopes to end skid vs Winthrop

Hartford (0-6) vs. Winthrop (3-3) Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hartford looks to…

Hartford (0-6) vs. Winthrop (3-3)

Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford looks to end its six-game losing streak as it faces Winthrop. Hartford is looking to break its current six-game losing streak. Winthrop is coming off an 82-74 win over Washington on Saturday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Winthrop has relied heavily on its seniors this year. D.J. Burns Jr., Patrick Good, Cory Hightower and Micheal Anumba have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 65 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.ACCURATE AUSTIN: Austin Williams has connected on 21.4 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Winthrop’s Good has attempted 48 3-pointers and connected on 50 percent of them, and is 17 of 32 over the last three games.

STREAK STATS: Hartford has lost its last three road games, scoring 59.3 points, while allowing 73.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The opportunistic Winthrop offense has averaged 75.7 possessions per game this season, ranking the Eagles 25th nationally. Hartford has not been as uptempo as the Eagles and is averaging only 65.5 possessions per game (ranked 307th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.