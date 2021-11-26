Harrison, Presbyterian host Central Ark.

Central Arkansas (1-5) vs. Presbyterian (4-2) Lakefront Arena, New Orleans; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be…

Central Arkansas (1-5) vs. Presbyterian (4-2)

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Darious Hall and Central Arkansas will battle Rayshon Harrison and Presbyterian. The junior Hall is averaging 10.4 points over the last five games. Harrison, a sophomore, has scored 33 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 21.8 over his last five games.

STEPPING UP: The electric Harrison has put up 20.2 points and 5.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Blue Hose. Winston Hill is also a key contributor, putting up 10.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. The Bears are led by Hall, who is averaging 9.8 points and 7.5 rebounds.ROBUST RAYSHON: Harrison has connected on 21.3 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 39 over his last five games. He’s also made 87.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bears have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Blue Hose. Presbyterian has 25 assists on 63 field goals (39.7 percent) across its past three games while Central Arkansas has assists on 41 of 79 field goals (51.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Presbyterian is rated second among Big South teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.3 percent. The Blue Hose have averaged 15.7 offensive boards per game.

