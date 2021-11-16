Harris, Bates lead No. 11 Memphis over St. Louis 90-74

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Harris had 18 points and Emoni Bates scored 16 as No. 11 Memphis remained undefeated…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Harris had 18 points and Emoni Bates scored 16 as No. 11 Memphis remained undefeated with a 90-74 win over St. Louis on Tuesday night.

Jalen Duren added 13 points and Josh Minott finished with 12, both going perfect from the field.

Terrence Hargrove Jr. led St. Louis (3-1) with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Marten Linssen scored 11 points before fouling out in the second half. Francis Okoro grabbed 13 rebounds for the St. Louis.

The Billikens posed the biggest challenge of the young season for the Tigers (3-0). And while the St. Louis defense caused some Memphis problems, the Tigers matched the physical play, particularly with their press.

Both teams entered the game shooting 55% from the field and better than 41% from 3-point range. But against the Tigers, St. Louis was limited to 31% shooting, including making only five of its 22 3-pointers.

Memphis turned up the defensive pressure, leading to 10 Billiken turnovers and 26% shooting in the first half. St. Louis missed five of its six 3-pointers.

Memphis stretched the lead to 42-27 at the break, with Harris providing a spark off the bench with 11 points, connecting on all four of his shots.

Once the Tigers got the lead to double digits, St. Louis never got close enough to really pose a threat.

UP NEXT

St. Louis: Hosts Mercer on Saturday.

Memphis: Hosts Western Kentucky.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.