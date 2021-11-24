THANKSGIVING NEWS: Thanksgiving weather forecast | Performers gear up for parade | How to avoid big major mess | Turkeys fried for free | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » Harried, Fritz help Canisius…

Harried, Fritz help Canisius get past Coppin State 76-75

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 5:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Armon Harried matched a career-high with 22 points, Jacco Fritz made a free throw with 1 second remaining, and Canisius beat Coppin State 76-75 on Wednesday.

Jordan Henderson made a 3-pointer for Canisius (2-4) that tied the game at 75 with 36 seconds to play. Jesse Zarzuela missed a 3 on the other end before Fritz made the first of two free throws.

Harried hit 6 of 9 3-pointers. Malek Green added 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Griffins.

Henderson finished with 10 points and Fritz added eight points and eight rebounds.

Zarzuela had 19 points for the Eagles (1-8). Reggie James added 14 points and eight rebounds. Nendah Tarke had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

'Model diplomats': State Dept. honors Foreign Service families' volunteer work overseas

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up