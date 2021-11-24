Harried, Fritz help Canisius get past Coppin State 76-75

Armon Harried matched a career-high with 22 points, Jacco Fritz made a free throw with 1 second remaining, and Canisius beat Coppin State 76-75 on Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Armon Harried matched a career-high with 22 points, Jacco Fritz made a free throw with 1 second remaining, and Canisius beat Coppin State 76-75 on Wednesday.

Jordan Henderson made a 3-pointer for Canisius (2-4) that tied the game at 75 with 36 seconds to play. Jesse Zarzuela missed a 3 on the other end before Fritz made the first of two free throws.

Harried hit 6 of 9 3-pointers. Malek Green added 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Griffins.

Henderson finished with 10 points and Fritz added eight points and eight rebounds.

Zarzuela had 19 points for the Eagles (1-8). Reggie James added 14 points and eight rebounds. Nendah Tarke had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

