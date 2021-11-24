THANKSGIVING NEWS: Thanksgiving weather forecast | Performers gear up for parade | How to avoid big major mess | Turkeys fried for free | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » Hannibal leads Murray St.…

Hannibal leads Murray St. past James Madison 74-62

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 5:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Trae Hannibal had 15 points to lift Murray State to a 74-62 win over James Madison on Wednesday in the Naples Invitational.

Tevin Brown had 13 points and six rebounds for Murray State (5-1). KJ Williams added 13 points and eight rebounds. Justice Hill had 11 points and six assists.

Takal Molson had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Dukes (5-2). Charles Falden and Alonzo Sule added 10 points apiece.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

'Model diplomats': State Dept. honors Foreign Service families' volunteer work overseas

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

Biden picks women of color to lead White House budget office

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up