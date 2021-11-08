CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Hampton opens campaign against…

Hampton opens campaign against Mid-Atlantic Christian

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Mid-Atlantic Christian vs. Hampton (0-0)

Hampton Convocation Center, Hampton, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Hampton Pirates are set to battle the Mustangs of Mid-Atlantic Christian. Hampton went 11-14 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Hampton went 1-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Pirates offense put up 68.8 points per contest across those five contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

DoD makes $6.2B award in do-over of military household goods moving contract

DHA's updated plan to resize Military Health System is similar to pre-pandemic strategy

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up